Smoky, Warm, Windy

LAS VEGAS — Wildfire smoke is thick this morning in Southern Nevada as three large fires burn in the mountains around Los Angeles. Las Vegas air quality is impacted, so keep windows closed and limit time outdoors. We wake to the low 80s with 10-20 mph breezes. Afternoon highs reach the upper 90s to near 100° as southwest gusts hit 25-30 mph. While we can still see triple digits as late as early October, a long stretch of highs in the 90s (and even 80s) is anticipated to begin Thursday and last into next week. Cooler nights are also ahead, with lows in the low 70s tonight and beyond. Cooler neighborhoods will be in the mid 60s during this stretch. Less humid air is here through Friday, while a return of humidity this weekend and Monday produces a small 10% rain and pop-up storm chance. There's a chance that Las Vegas highs will drop another notch to the mid-and-upper 80s starting Monday and lasting through Thursday of next week.