'We've had 23 fatalities': Lake Mead officials asking visitors to focus on safety

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — It has been another deadly year the the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

On Thursday, National Park Service officials said there have been 23 fatalities as well as "many serious incidents". That includes at least six people who have drowned as well as two others who were in a recent boating crash and at least two others who died in car crashes. Four of those deaths were just in the last month.

RELATED LINK: Visitors flock to Lake Mead for holiday weekend

Lake Mead is the nation's deadliest national park, according to the National Park Service. Between 2014-2021, 145 deaths were reported. That's about 18.5 deaths a year. Grand Canyon National Park was second on the list with 97 deaths.

Recreation officials are asking the public to be cautious and focus on safety this Labor Day weekend. That includes drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous activity and prolonged exposure to the sun. They're also encouraging boaters to drive safely.

For boaters and swimmers, Lake Mead officials are reminding the public to wear life jackets and that pool toys aren't allowed. They add pool toys don't provide sufficient flotation, can easily be popped, and are dangerous for children on lakes.

If you need a life jacket, there are life jacket loaner stations throughout the recreation area. Those stations are located at beaches around the park, including Boulder Beach, Special Events Beach, Canoe/Kayak Beach, Cottonwood Cove, Princess Cove, North Arizona Telephone Cove, and Willow Beach.

RELATED LINK: Lake Mead National Recreation Area receives childrens' life jacket donation

Lake Mead officials said public vehicle access to the shoreline at Boulder Harbor is no longer available since the area is now a walking trail. Hemenway Harbor has two docks and four lanes open. The ADA parking has moved to a dirt parking lot and no parking is allowed on the ramp. Echo Bay is open with two lanes on cement. South Cove launching is available off the dirt road south of the launch ramp. They add launching is at your own risk.

If you're on the roads, watch for hazards and wildlife, follow posted speed limits, and don't drink and drive.

While many seasonal trail closures are still in place through Sept. 30, Lake Mead officials said the River Mountain Loop is temporarily open. However, resurfacing and crack repair work will lead to closures after summer is over.