NDOW: Man arrested for allegedly operating vessel at Lake Mead while under the influence, killing two

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife said a woman and a man died Saturday evening from a Lake Mead boating incident.

Officials said it happened around 7:30 p.m. at Callville Bay. The identification of the two is not yet revealed, pending the notification of the family.

NDOW game wardens are investigating the accident. Officials said the incident involved two vehicles. A man involved was transported to the Clark County Detention Center after being arrested at the scene. He was booked on suspicion of operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say more charges can arise.

“Our thoughts go out to the family members of all who were involved in this unfortunate accident,” said Game Warden Lieutenant Chris Walther, “This is a grim reminder of the importance of being aware of our surroundings and keeping an eye out for other recreationists when we are on the water. Boaters should always operate their vessel in a manner that considers water conditions, visibility and the level of boating activity.”

Assisting game wardens at the scene were officers from the National Park Service and Nevada Highway Patrol.