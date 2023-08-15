Clark County coroner identifies two who died at Callville Bay from boating incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner identified the two who died at Lake Mead from a boating incident the past weekend.

42-year-old Stacia Gardiner and Terry Farris, 48, died Saturday evening at Callville Bay.

The coroner said Gardiner died from blunt force trauma and terminal submersion in water. Farris died of blunt force trauma. Officials said the manner was an accident.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens are still investigating the boating incident but have arrested 57-year-old Paul Robinson.

Robinson was arrested on scene and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated and "homicide by vessel."

“Our thoughts go out to the family members of all who were involved in this unfortunate accident,” said Game Warden Lieutenant Chris Walther, “This is a grim reminder of the importance of being aware of our surroundings and keeping an eye out for other recreationists when we are on the water. Boaters should always operate their vessel in a manner that considers water conditions, visibility and the level of boating activity.”

National Park Service and Nevada Highway Patrol officers assisted game wardens at the scene.