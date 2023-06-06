Lake Mead National Recreation Area receives children's life jacket donations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lake Mead just became a little safer after National Park Service officials said The Assistance League of Las Vegas donated 74 children's life jackets.

Rangers said those life jackets will be used to restock life jacket loaner stations across the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Those stations are located at beaches around the park, including Boulder Beach, Special Events Beach, Canoe/Kayak Beach, Cottonwood Cove, Princess Cove, North Arizona Telephone Cove, and Willow Beach, to "encourage families to protect their children by having them always wear a life jacket when swimming along the shorelines."

Park service officials said the life jackets can be borrowed for the day and then returned back to the station locations.

According to the National Park Service, drowning is the number one cause of death at national parks. Rangers also want to remind you that life jackets must be worn when on a jet ski. Children 12 years old or younger must also wear a life jacket on any vessel. Life jackets must also be worn between Hoover Dam and mile 43 on Lake Mohave on all paddle craft due to extremely cold waters.