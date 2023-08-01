Boulder Harbor launch ramp will now be a walking trail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A boat launch ramp at Boulder Harbor will now be a walking trail.

According to the National Park Service, the ramp originally closed to launching boats in June 2021. However, visitors had previously been allowed to continue driving from where the paved launch ramp ended and dirt began to access the shoreline.

Rangers said that is no longer an option and that dirt berms and concrete barriers are now in place to prevent that. They add the area will now be a walking trail.

That's because of water rising and hazards in the old marina. Rangers state closing the area to vehicle access is "for your safety and protection of rare vegetation in this area."

You can find updated information on launch ramp conditions and closures here.