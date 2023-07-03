Visitors flock Lake Mead to beat heat over holiday weekend

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Thousands of visitors flock to Lake Mead every weekend, according to the U.S. Park Service. Officials said there’s also been an uptick this year so far.

As triple digit temperatures scorched the valley, many went to cool down at the lake on Saturday. Visitors said the recent rise in water levels made it better to come out.

MORE: Lake Mead water levels expected to reach 1,060 feet end of July with snowpack, report shows

“Lake Mead was low for a very long time,” said Maryna Storrs who visited the lake from Utah. “This is one of our favorite spots so finally, finally we got to visit again because of the season.”

The water levels at Lake Mead have been slowly rising since late April, thanks to a good snowpack this winter.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the current water levels are sitting at 1,056 feet. That’s almost 10 feet above what it was last year. It’s estimated by the end of July, the lake level will reach 1060 feet.

“I heard it’s going up little by little so hopefully it stays around for a long time for the generations to enjoy,” said California resident, Nick Lara.

Las Vegas resident, Colin Stuhmer grew up coming to the lake. He’s happy to see more people coming.

“I was out here last year as well and there does seem like there’s a lot more people coming out enjoying the water here as well,” Stuhmer said.