Six fatalities reported at Lake Mead over Father's Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Park Service is reporting six fatalities over Father's Day weekend.

According to park rangers, three people were killed in a "multiple-car accident", two died by drowning, and one died of an apparent suicide.

In addition to that, rangers said 23 people were rescued by park rangers who also responded to criminal incidents including assault, theft, and drug use.

"Water levels are up, visitation is strong, and the majority of visitors are enjoying a safe, fun and healthy environment," said Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. "Yet the tragic fatalities highlight the need to continually focus on safety and considerate behavior towards others when at the park."

Park officials are asking visitors to keep safety in mind when visiting. That includes wearing life jackets, driving the speed limit, knowing the rules, and avoiding risky behavior. Rangers said if you see unacceptable or criminal activity, you can also call park dispatch at 702-293-8932.