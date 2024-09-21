Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Channel 13 brings you a special look at the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of their preseason opener

Channel 13 brings you a special look at the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of their preseason opener.
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for Vegas Born!

The Vegas Golden Knights will be taking on the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 5 p.m.

But before you tune into the game on KnightTime+, Channel 13 is bringing you a special look at the guys in gold ahead of their preseason opener.

Watch it here!

Channel 13's preseason special for the Vegas Golden Knights

Check out the VGK schedules below to see where you can watch the games

Mark Stone

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights release training camp roster, schedule

Jarah Wright
vgk logo

Vegas Golden Knights

VGK 2024 preseason broadcast schedule released: Here's where you can watch

KTNV Staff
Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas 34 will air 69 Golden Knights games for the upcoming regular season

KTNV Staff

Want more VGK? Find our coverage here!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH