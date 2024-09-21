Channel 13 brings you a special look at the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of their preseason opener.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for Vegas Born!
The Vegas Golden Knights will be taking on the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 5 p.m.
But before you tune into the game on KnightTime+, Channel 13 is bringing you a special look at the guys in gold ahead of their preseason opener.
Watch it here!
Channel 13's preseason special for the Vegas Golden Knights
Check out the VGK schedules below to see where you can watch the games
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights release training camp roster, schedule
Vegas Golden Knights
VGK 2024 preseason broadcast schedule released: Here's where you can watch
Vegas Golden Knights