Channel 13 brings you a special look at the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of their preseason opener.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for Vegas Born!

The Vegas Golden Knights will be taking on the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 5 p.m.

But before you tune into the game on KnightTime+, Channel 13 is bringing you a special look at the guys in gold ahead of their preseason opener.

Watch it here!

Channel 13's preseason special for the Vegas Golden Knights

Check out the VGK schedules below to see where you can watch the games

Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Golden Knights release training camp roster, schedule Jarah Wright

Vegas Golden Knights VGK 2024 preseason broadcast schedule released: Here's where you can watch KTNV Staff

Vegas Golden Knights Vegas 34 will air 69 Golden Knights games for the upcoming regular season KTNV Staff

Want more VGK? Find our coverage here!