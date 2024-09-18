Vegas Golden Knights release training camp roster, schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hockey season is finally here.

The Vegas Golden Knights will hit the ice for their first practice of the 2024-2025 season on Thursday.

Training camp practices will be at City National Arena and the sessions open to the public are listed below.



Thursday, Sept. 19

Team Vegas practice - 9 a.m.

Team Golden practice - 11:30 a.m.

Team Knights practice - 2 p.m.



Team Golden practice - 9 a.m.

Team Knights practice - 11:30 a.m.

Team Vegas practice - 2 p.m.



Team Knights practice - 9 a.m.

Team Vegas practice - 11:30 a.m.

Team Golden practice - 2 p.m.



Team A practice - 10 a.m.

Team B practice - 12 p.m.



Morning skate - 11 a.m.



Team A practice - 10 a.m.

Team B practice - 12 p.m.



Morning skate - 11 a.m.



Practice - 2:30 p.m.



Team A practice - 9:30 a.m.

Team B practice - 11 a.m.



Morning skate - 11 a.m.



Practice - 11:30 a.m.



Morning skate - 11 a.m.

The initial roster will include 63 players, including 36 forwards, 21 defensemen, and six goaltenders.

Forwards Zach Aston-Reese

Ivan Barbashev

Braeden Bowman

Jakub Brabenec

Brendan Brisson

Cal Burke

Mathieu Cataford

Grigori Denisenko

Pavel Dorofeyev

Jack Eichel

Ben Hemmerling

Tomas Hertl

Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden

Mikael Huchette

Bear Hughes

Jett Jones

William Karlsson

Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Laczynski

Jacob Mathieu

Riley McKay

Mitch McLain

Mason Morelli

Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson

Simon Pinard

Gage Quinney

Jonas Rondbjerg

Nicolas Roy

Matyas Sapovaliv

Shane Smith

Sloan Stanick

Mark Stone

Kai Uchacz

Tuomas Uronen



Defensemen

Jake Bischoff

Daniil Chayka

Artur Cholach

Lukas Cormier

Joe Fleming

Mason Geertsen

Robert Hagg

Nicolas Hague

Noah Hanifin

Brandon Hickey

Ben Hutton

Viliam Kmec

Kaedan Korczak

Mazden Leslie

Samuel Mayer

Dysin Mayo

Brayden McNabb

Alex Pietrangelo

Christoffer Sedoff

Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud



Adin Hill

Carl Lindbom

Ilya Samsonov

Isaiah Saville

Akira Schmid

Jesper Vikman

Preseason games are officially scheduled to start on Sunday, Sept. 22. That's when the Golden Knights will hit the road to face the San Jose Sharks. The first home game of the preseason will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25 when VGK hosts the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas will host four home games during the preseason and fans can also pick up special pins. You can learn more about preseason games here.

WATCH: VGK unveils new pins to fans, will be given out during home preseason games

VGK unveil new pins for fans who attend 2024 preseason games

The Golden Knights are also hosting a free fan fest event in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 6.

You can watch all of VGK's preseason home games on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+.

Vegas 34 will also air 69 regular season games with the crew from Scripps Sports. Scripps is the parent company of KTNV, Channel 13.