Vegas Golden Knights release training camp roster, schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hockey season is finally here.
The Vegas Golden Knights will hit the ice for their first practice of the 2024-2025 season on Thursday.
Training camp practices will be at City National Arena and the sessions open to the public are listed below.
- Thursday, Sept. 19
Team Vegas practice - 9 a.m.
Team Golden practice - 11:30 a.m.
Team Knights practice - 2 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 20
Team Golden practice - 9 a.m.
Team Knights practice - 11:30 a.m.
Team Vegas practice - 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 21
Team Knights practice - 9 a.m.
Team Vegas practice - 11:30 a.m.
Team Golden practice - 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 24
Team A practice - 10 a.m.
Team B practice - 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25
Morning skate - 11 a.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 26
Team A practice - 10 a.m.
Team B practice - 12 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 27
Morning skate - 11 a.m.
- Monday, Sept. 30
Practice - 2:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2
Team A practice - 9:30 a.m.
Team B practice - 11 a.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 3
Morning skate - 11 a.m.
- Friday, Oct. 4
Practice - 11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 5
Morning skate - 11 a.m.
The initial roster will include 63 players, including 36 forwards, 21 defensemen, and six goaltenders.
Forwards
Zach Aston-Reese
Ivan Barbashev
Braeden Bowman
Jakub Brabenec
Brendan Brisson
Cal Burke
Mathieu Cataford
Grigori Denisenko
Pavel Dorofeyev
Jack Eichel
Ben Hemmerling
Tomas Hertl
Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden
Mikael Huchette
Bear Hughes
Jett Jones
William Karlsson
Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Laczynski
Jacob Mathieu
Riley McKay
Mitch McLain
Mason Morelli
Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson
Simon Pinard
Gage Quinney
Jonas Rondbjerg
Nicolas Roy
Matyas Sapovaliv
Shane Smith
Sloan Stanick
Mark Stone
Kai Uchacz
Tuomas Uronen
- Defensemen
Jake Bischoff
Daniil Chayka
Artur Cholach
Lukas Cormier
Joe Fleming
Mason Geertsen
Robert Hagg
Nicolas Hague
Noah Hanifin
Brandon Hickey
Ben Hutton
Viliam Kmec
Kaedan Korczak
Mazden Leslie
Samuel Mayer
Dysin Mayo
Brayden McNabb
Alex Pietrangelo
Christoffer Sedoff
Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud
- Goaltenders
Adin Hill
Carl Lindbom
Ilya Samsonov
Isaiah Saville
Akira Schmid
Jesper Vikman
Preseason games are officially scheduled to start on Sunday, Sept. 22. That's when the Golden Knights will hit the road to face the San Jose Sharks. The first home game of the preseason will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25 when VGK hosts the Los Angeles Kings.
Vegas will host four home games during the preseason and fans can also pick up special pins. You can learn more about preseason games here.
WATCH: VGK unveils new pins to fans, will be given out during home preseason games
The Golden Knights are also hosting a free fan fest event in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 6.
You can watch all of VGK's preseason home games on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+.
Vegas 34 will also air 69 regular season games with the crew from Scripps Sports. Scripps is the parent company of KTNV, Channel 13.