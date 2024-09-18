Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights release training camp roster, schedule

Lucas Peltier/AP
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hockey season is finally here.

The Vegas Golden Knights will hit the ice for their first practice of the 2024-2025 season on Thursday.

Training camp practices will be at City National Arena and the sessions open to the public are listed below.

  • Thursday, Sept. 19
    Team Vegas practice - 9 a.m.
    Team Golden practice - 11:30 a.m.
    Team Knights practice - 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 20
    Team Golden practice - 9 a.m.
    Team Knights practice - 11:30 a.m.
    Team Vegas practice - 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 21
    Team Knights practice - 9 a.m.
    Team Vegas practice - 11:30 a.m.
    Team Golden practice - 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 24
    Team A practice - 10 a.m.
    Team B practice - 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 25
    Morning skate - 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 26
    Team A practice - 10 a.m.
    Team B practice - 12 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 27
    Morning skate - 11 a.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 30
    Practice - 2:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 2
    Team A practice - 9:30 a.m.
    Team B practice - 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 3
    Morning skate - 11 a.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 4
    Practice - 11:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 5
    Morning skate - 11 a.m.

The initial roster will include 63 players, including 36 forwards, 21 defensemen, and six goaltenders.

  • Forwards

    Zach Aston-Reese
    Ivan Barbashev
    Braeden Bowman
    Jakub Brabenec
    Brendan Brisson
    Cal Burke
    Mathieu Cataford
    Grigori Denisenko
    Pavel Dorofeyev
    Jack Eichel
    Ben Hemmerling
    Tomas Hertl
    Alexander Holtz
    Brett Howden
    Mikael Huchette
    Bear Hughes
    Jett Jones
    William Karlsson
    Keegan Kolesar
    Tanner Laczynski
    Jacob Mathieu
    Riley McKay
    Mitch McLain
    Mason Morelli
    Victor Olofsson
    Tanner Pearson
    Simon Pinard
    Gage Quinney
    Jonas Rondbjerg
    Nicolas Roy
    Matyas Sapovaliv
    Shane Smith
    Sloan Stanick
    Mark Stone
    Kai Uchacz
    Tuomas Uronen

  • Defensemen
    Jake Bischoff
    Daniil Chayka
    Artur Cholach
    Lukas Cormier
    Joe Fleming
    Mason Geertsen
    Robert Hagg
    Nicolas Hague
    Noah Hanifin
    Brandon Hickey
    Ben Hutton
    Viliam Kmec
    Kaedan Korczak
    Mazden Leslie
    Samuel Mayer
    Dysin Mayo
    Brayden McNabb
    Alex Pietrangelo
    Christoffer Sedoff
    Shea Theodore
    Zach Whitecloud
  • Goaltenders
    Adin Hill
    Carl Lindbom
    Ilya Samsonov
    Isaiah Saville
    Akira Schmid
    Jesper Vikman

Preseason games are officially scheduled to start on Sunday, Sept. 22. That's when the Golden Knights will hit the road to face the San Jose Sharks. The first home game of the preseason will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25 when VGK hosts the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas will host four home games during the preseason and fans can also pick up special pins. You can learn more about preseason games here.

The Golden Knights are also hosting a free fan fest event in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 6.

You can watch all of VGK's preseason home games on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+.

Vegas 34 will also air 69 regular season games with the crew from Scripps Sports. Scripps is the parent company of KTNV, Channel 13.

