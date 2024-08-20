14 must-see Vegas Golden Knights games to attend at the Fortress this season

Hockey returns to the desert in 50 days. And with single-game regular season tickets officially on sale, here's a list of some must-see games happening at the Fortress this season.

Oct. 9 - Opening Knight against Colorado



The first home game of the season is always a great option. New season, new pregame show, and a new shot at another Stanley Cup run.

Oct. 26 - Knights vs. San Jose Sharks



Tomas Hertl will face his old team for the first time since joining the Knights at the trade deadline in March. It will also offer fans the chance to get a good look at the No.1 overall 2024 draft pick, Macklin Celebrini.

Nov. 2 - Knights vs. Utah



For first time since the Arizona Coyotes relocated to Salt Lake City, the Knights will face the newest name in the NHL: the Utah Hockey Club.

The team will also celebrate Noche de LosVGK.

Nov. 11 - Knights vs. Carolina



This offseason, fans saw the biggest shakeup of the Knights' roster in franchise history. Original misfit William Carrier will return to Las Vegas for the first time since signing a six-year, $12 million contract with the Hurricanes in July. It will be the first of many reunions for the Knights this season.

The team will also host Military Appreciation Knight.

Nov. 17 - Knights vs. Washington



Goalie Logan Thompson returns to the Fortress for the first time following his trade to the Capitals on June 29.

And celebrate your four-legged friends during the team's VGK-9 Knight.

Dec. 3 - Knights vs. Edmonton



The defending Western Conference Champions are back in what's bound to be a great matchup between these rivals.

Dec. 6 - Knights vs. Dallas



It's the first meeting between Dallas and Vegas since the Knights suffered a first-round playoff exit to the Stars last season.

Dec. 21 - Knights vs. Seattle



Chandler Stephenson returns to the Fortress for the first time after signing a seven-year, $43.75 million contract with the Kraken during the offseason. While Stephenson is not an original misfit, he was acquired by the Knights in 2019 for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick and made himself a crucial asset at center for five seasons.

Jan. 11 - Knights vs. NY Rangers



It may not be Reilly Smith's first return to Las Vegas since being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2023, but it will likely be the first time the original misfit suits up against his former team. Smith was injured and did not play during his first visit back to the Fortress in January 2024.

Jan. 12 - Knights vs. Minnesota



Marc-Andre Fleury will play in Las Vegas for the last time. Fleury signed a one-year contract with Minnesota in April and announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of the season. The three-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie was the face of the Knights' organization from the team's inception in 2017 until he was traded from Vegas to Chicago in July 2021.

The Knights will also celebrate those who work in healthcare for Healthcare Heroes Knight.

Jan 26 - Knights vs. Panthers



The Knights beat the Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup on June 13, 2023. One year later, the Panthers found themselves back in the Stanley Cup Final, and hoisting Lord Stanley after beating the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7. Now, the two recent Stanley Cup Champions clash at T-Mobile Arena.

Feb. 27 - Knights vs. Chicago



The Warrior, Alec Martinez, returns to Las Vegas after signing a one-year deal with Chicago during the offseason. Goalie Laurent Brossoit, who won the Stanley Cup with the Knights, also returns to Las Vegas.

April 1 - Knights vs. Edmonton



Again, just a good old fashioned rivalry matchup.

April 12 - Knights vs. Nashville

