Channel 13 sits down with Vegas Golden Knights for exclusive media day

Nick Walters and Alex Eschelman interviewed the Vegas Golden Knights during an exclusive media day with Channel 13's partners, Scripps Sports, ahead of training camp taking the ice on Thursday.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice on Thursday for training camp, the team sat down with Channel 13 sports for a one-on-one media day on Wednesday.

Nick Walters conducted his, "Knights in the Morning" segment with players regarding where their passion for hockey first began and what their goals are for the upcoming season.

Alex Eschelman interviewed players for the "Breaking the Ice" segment, which allows fans to get to know what the team is like off of the ice.

Both segments will air weekly throughout the season as the Knights start preseason play on Sunday, Sept. 22 in San Jose against the Sharks at 5 p.m.

