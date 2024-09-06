VGK goes south for 'LosVGK en México,' hosting clinics and fun fan events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are headed south for their first "LosVGK en México" trip! And it's happening this weekend!

The trip kicks off with a media day on Friday in Mexico City followed by hockey clinics Sept. 6-10 in the city and Metepec and Monterrey.

“In addition to the 225,000 people of Mexican heritage that already live in Las Vegas, our city also welcomes over half a million visitors from Mexico each year, second only to Canada,” said VGK President & CEO Kerry Bubolz. “LosVGK en México is an exciting opportunity for us to reach new fans and share our passion for the great sport of hockey.”

This VGK trip is in partnership with the Mexican Ice Hockey Federation as well as Ice Hockey Workshops and Fundación Dr. Sonrisas.

The team will be repping a new stylized red, white and green logo as a nod to the Mexican flag — all designed by the LosVGK logo's original creator, Stephanie Suominen.

“We are thrilled to be able to have the Vegas Golden Knights in Mexico. This is a huge opportunity for all Mexican hockey players and an even bigger one for all Mexicans,” said Diego de la Garma, Head Coach of the Mexican National Ice Hockey Team and CEO of Ice Hockey Workshops.

“This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience with one of the best sport organizations in the world. It will definitely be something that families will remember forever and help Mexican hockey and the Bufalos organization to grow the game in Metepec and in Mexico in general.”

“Since we launched the LosVGK brand last fall we have thought about ways to extend its reach beyond Southern Nevada, and there is no better way to celebrate the sport than to get sticks in boys’ and girls’ hands,” said Benjamin Thomas, Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach.

“We are excited to make this trip a reality and share our excitement for the game and the Vegas Golden Knights. We hope to see lots of VGK fans at our September 8 Fan Fest.”

See below for a schedule of events for LosVGK en México

Friday, September 6

Media Day in Mexico City

LosVGK Camp at Winter Sports Center Metepec (Niño Perdido 2139, 52140 Metepec)



On-ice and ball hockey clinics

Saturday, September 7

LosVGK Camp at Winter Sports Center Metepec (Niño Perdido 2139, 52140 Metepec)



On-ice and ball hockey clinics

Sunday, September 8

LosVGK Camp at Winter Sports Center Metepec (Niño Perdido 2139, 52140 Metepec)



Morning on-ice and ball hockey clinics, followed by an open skate and Fan Fest featuring food trucks, live music and giveaways

Tuesday, September 10

LosVGK Camp in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon

