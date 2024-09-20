Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights 2024 preseason broadcast schedule released: Here's where you can watch

Four of the six preseason games will air locally on Vegas 34.
vgk logo
Vegas Golden Knights
vgk logo
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The guys in gold are gearing up for the preseason! Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights released their 2024 NHL preseason broadcast schedule.

VGK's preseason opener against the San Jose Sharks will be available exclusively for streaming on KnightTime+.

Four of the preseason games will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.

Here is where you can watch the games:

Sunday, Sept. 22 | 5 PM | VGK v. San Jose Sharks

  • Streaming | KnightTime+
  • Radio | VGK Radio Network

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7 PM | VGK v. Los Angeles Kings

  • TV | Vegas 34, Scripps Sports
  • Streaming | KnightTime+
  • Radio | VGK Radio Network

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 PM | VGK v. Utah Hockey Club

  • TV | Vegas 34, Scripps Sports
  • Streaming | KnightTime+
  • Radio | VGK Radio Network

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 7 PM | VGK v. Colorado Avalanche

  • TV | TNT, truTV
  • Streaming | KnightTime+
  • Radio | VGK Radio Network

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 PM | VGK v. Colorado Avalanche

  • TV | Vegas 34, Scripps Sports
  • Streaming | KnightTime+
  • Radio | VGK Radio Network

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 PM | VGK v. San Jose Sharks

  • TV | Vegas 34, Scripps Sports
  • Streaming | KnightTime+
  • Radio | VGK Radio Network
VGK schedule released

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights full 2024-25 season schedule released

Alyssa Roberts

More information

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH