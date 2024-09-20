Vegas Golden Knights 2024 preseason broadcast schedule released: Here's where you can watch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The guys in gold are gearing up for the preseason! Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights released their 2024 NHL preseason broadcast schedule.

VGK's preseason opener against the San Jose Sharks will be available exclusively for streaming on KnightTime+.

Four of the preseason games will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.

Here is where you can watch the games:

Sunday, Sept. 22 | 5 PM | VGK v. San Jose Sharks



Streaming | KnightTime+

Radio | VGK Radio Network

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7 PM | VGK v. Los Angeles Kings



TV | Vegas 34, Scripps Sports

Streaming | KnightTime+

Radio | VGK Radio Network

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 PM | VGK v. Utah Hockey Club



TV | Vegas 34, Scripps Sports

Streaming | KnightTime+

Radio | VGK Radio Network

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 7 PM | VGK v. Colorado Avalanche



TV | TNT, truTV

Streaming | KnightTime+

Radio | VGK Radio Network

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 PM | VGK v. Colorado Avalanche



TV | Vegas 34, Scripps Sports

Streaming | KnightTime+

Radio | VGK Radio Network

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 PM | VGK v. San Jose Sharks



TV | Vegas 34, Scripps Sports

Streaming | KnightTime+

Radio | VGK Radio Network

More information

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.