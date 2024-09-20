Vegas Golden Knights kick off training camp ahead of the preseason

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're just three days away from the Golden Knights' first preseason game and three weeks away from the home opener.

Thursday was a big day for our guys in gold as VGK started their training camp.

It was the moment many VGK fans have waited more than four months for. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the rink at City National Area held three practices — each with dozens of Golden Knights — and fans got their first taste of Season 8 of Vegas Born.

But before the puck even hit the ice, VGK general manager Kelly McCrimmon dropped some big news.

Goalie Robin Lehner is still under contract with VGK but has been away from the team since being placed on long-term injured reserve in August 2022. That won't change this season and the team is looking to end the saga.

"Robin will not be reporting to the club this year. He continues to be unfit to play. There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation. The NHL, the NHLPA, and the club are currently working through. We are assessing next steps and when we have more to say, we will. But nothing further until then," McCrimmon said.

Vegas Born fans got to be back in the stands checking out their guys in gold again. Anticipation and expectations are high for the upcoming season with all eyes on the arrival of new starting right-wing Victor Oloffson and young prospects on the rise.



"I'm feeling good. I think everyone's always underestimated us like Stone was saying. We're going to come and show every year that we're the best," said VGK fan Griffin Garcia. "They're going to be a quick team, they're going to be a fun team. Especially watching rookie face-off, our young guys are not to be underestimated."

"I have faith they're going to make it to playoffs again this year. Hopefully, they'll get past the first round. Shea Theodore making more goals and Jack Eichel just being the powerhouse that he is," said VGK fan James Mason.

"I think they have a chip on their shoulder this year. The expectations are probably, make more than the first round, that's for sure. I'm looking for Olofsson and Holtz to actually fill Marchessault's goal production and I think they can do it. They didn't get a good enough chance on the teams they were on prior. I think they're going to do very well," said VGK fan Robert Lorge.

The Vegas Golden Knights' first preseason game will be Sunday, Sept. 22, against the San Jose Sharks at 5 p.m.

The "Opening Knight" game for the regular season will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, against the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.

