Golden Knights: Robin Lehner out for rest of season, will undergo shoulder surgery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the Vegas Golden Knights announced on Monday.

"Robin has done his best to battle through this injury he sustained February 9, and we were hopeful that rest and rehab would allow him to complete the season," the team said in an official statement. "At times rest and rehab were effective, but ultimately Robin, in consultation with team medical staff, determined that this is the best course of action."

Coach Pete DeBoer initially denied reports that Lehner would be out for the remainder of the season after they surfaced on Friday.

"It's a maintenance day today. I expect him at practice tomorrow, and I expect him dressed on Sunday," DeBoer said at the time.

NEW: Golden Knights deny reports that Robin Lehner is to undergo season-ending knee surgery. https://t.co/hoHKzSZTe6 pic.twitter.com/pPnpw62ym5 — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) April 22, 2022

Lehner dressed for the game on Sunday before the Knights' home loss to the San Jose Sharks, but did not play. The 5-4 loss in overtime dealt a significant blow to VGK's playoff chances.

As of Monday, the Knights are three points behind the Dallas Stars for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. They face Dallas on the road on Tuesday, then head to Chicago on Wednesday before their final scheduled game of the season in St. Louis on Friday.

The Golden Knights recalled Jiri Patera from Henderson to help fill their goaltending needs.