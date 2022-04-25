Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

Sharks Golden Knights Hockey
John Locher/AP
San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Sharks Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 11:02 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 02:02:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367.

The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but Sharks goalie James Reimer was stellar in keeping everything out of the net. The loss severely damaged Vegas' playoff hopes with three games left in the season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH