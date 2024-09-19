Robin Lehner 'unfit to play;' will not report to club, says Vegas Golden Knights GM

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robin Lehner will not report to training camp, according to Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

McCrimmon held a press conference before the team opened training camp Thursday and addressed rumors surrounding the Knights' goalie and his status with the team.

"With respect to Robin Lehner, Robin will not be reporting to the club this year. He continues to be unfit to play," McCrimmon said. "There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA and the club are currently working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps and when we have more to say, we will."

Lehner is in the final year of the five-year, $25 million contract he signed with the team in October 2020.

He has been on long-term injured reserve for the past two seasons and has not played for the Knights since April 2022.

McCrimmon also talked about the Golden Knights' path to a successful campaign as they head into the pre-season.

"We've evolved into a new team, but I still like to remember where we came from," he said.

Watch: Kelly McCrimmon talks 'misfit mentality' and Golden Knights' recipe for success: