Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner accused of fraud in new court documents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner faces new accusations related to his ongoing Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.

Back in December, Lehner and his wife Donya filed for bankruptcy protection, stating they owed $27.3 million in debts to dozens of creditors.

A lot of that debt is tied up in his family company SolarCode, a limited liability corporation doing business in multiple states. Lehner has also invested in reptile breeding farms, documents reveal.

In new court filings, the Aliya Growth Fund and American Express accuse the Lehners of committing fraud.

The Aliya Growth Fund alleges Lehner made fraudulent claims to convince the fund to loan him money and didn't disclose how much he owed to other creditors.

According to the filing reviewed by Channel 13, Lehner was loaned $9.5 million from South River Capital and RMSPC Funding from November 2020 to May 2021.

Lawyers claim Lehner was loaned an additional $4.8 million in November of 2022, when he asked for more money to pay off the existing loans he had with the other two companies. In order to pay that back, the company says Lehner agreed to give it a security interest in property and his earnings with the National Hockey League.

According to court documents, Lehner also owed money to 24 other creditors, which totaled more than $21 million. Some of those creditors include doctors, finance and lending companies, and banks.

The fund claims if they knew about the rest of Lehner's existing debt, they would have never loaned him any money.

American Express also wants money from the Lehners. In a court filing Tuesday, the company seeks repayment of charges the couple made after hiring a bankruptcy lawyer on Dec. 7.

Between Dec. 15 and Dec. 29, the couple made 77 transactions totaling more than $106,000, American Express alleges.

The largest of those charges, according to the filing, was $45,406.25 at Las Vegas-based store Aquatic Treasures.

"American Express asserts that, subjectively, the Defendants did not intend to honor their obligation to American Express to satisfy the account," company lawyers wrote. "American Express asserts that, when the transactions at issue were incurred, the Defendants were misrepresenting their intent and ability to repay American Express."

Due to multiple creditors being involved, the court recently extended the deadline to file pleas against the Lehners to May 22.

Back in 2020, the Golden Knights signed Lehner to a five-year extension worth $25 million. In August, the team said Lehner would miss the entire 2022-2023 season due to hip surgery.