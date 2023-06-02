New fraud claim filed against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another fraud claim has been filed against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, according to new court documents.

The filing states Michael Borden met Lehner through a mutual acquaintance in 2022. It adds Lehner asked him about a loan that Lehner could put into his family business, SolarCode. Borden's attorneys state Lehner "made misrepresentations" about contracts in the Caribbean, Africa and Middle East and that Lehner never told Border the company "was not a profitable or even viable commercial entity."

Borden's attorneys state Lehner was loaned $3.5 million in April 2022. According to the court documents, Lehner had a 50% royalty interest in SolarCode that was equal to 50% of the companies gross revenues and that Lehner "would and did assign to Border 20% of those royalties in perpetuity subject only to Lehner's right to repurchase the royalty rights for $35 million."

In June 2022, the filing states that Lehner asked for a second loan from Borden for $500,000 and that Lehner told them it was a short-term bridge loan and he would pay it back within the first two months of the NHL season based on his contract with the Golden Knights.

Borden's attorneys state that at the time, Lehner was about $16 million in debt to other creditors, which Borden didn't know about and if he did, Borden wouldn't have given Lehner any money. Borden is asking for the repayment of those loans and to have his legal fees reimbursed.

Lehner and his wife Donya filed for bankruptcy protection in December stating they owed $27.3 million in debt to dozens of creditors. At least two other creditors, the Aliyah Growth Fund and American Express, have both accused the Lehners of committing fraud.

Back in 2020, the Golden Knights signed Lehner to a five-year extension worth $25 million. In August, the team said Lehner would miss the entire 2022-2023 season due to hip surgery.