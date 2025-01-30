Suspect in home invasion that led to deadly Metro shooting deemed fit to stand trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in a home invasion that led to the fatal shooting of a man by Metro police officers has been found competent to stand trial.

Alejandra Boudreaux is accused of breaking into the home of local realtor Brandon Durham.

WATCH | Interview with home invasion suspect paints chain of events before fatal police shooting

When Durham called 911 for help in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded.

Those officers found Durham and Boudreaux struggling over a knife.

Seconds after commanding the knife be dropped, Officer Alexander Bookman shot Durham in the head, killing him.

WATCH | Family and friends remember Brandon Durham at his memorial service

Boudreaux will be back in court next month facing charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and arson.

