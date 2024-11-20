What led up to home invasion and fatal police shooting in Las Vegas, according to court documents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I've been digging through the arrest report for Alejandra Boudreaux and learning more about what led up to Officer Alexander Bookman firing six shots, killing Brandon Durham.

Bookman was responding to a 911 call from Durham's home near Sunset Park on Tuesday, Nov. 12, early in the morning.

Durham told officers Boudreaux had broken into his home and was armed with a knife.

Police say when they arrived, Durham was in a physical struggle with Boudreaux.

The report also notes dispatchers relayed information about the suspect's clothing. Two officers say they were told one suspect was wearing a red hoodie. In the report, there was also a review of the 911 call, revealing the call taker also mentioned people wearing red hoodies.

The report goes on to detail an interview with Boudreaux, who told investigators she met Brandon Durham online in October.

She told police they worked together in real estate and had a casual sexual relationship.

Here's what civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Durham's family, shared about their relationship to ABC's Linsey Davis.

"We know that there was at least one previous encounter with the same suspect at the address where police were involved at the time, previous weeks to this actual shooting," Merritt said. "The suspect was believed to be an invitee, someone that Brandon knew and invited into his home, but then refused to leave. And the police were contacted about that time. [Boudreaux] was, to our understanding, issued a trespassing warrant and told not to return and was not in contact with Mr. Durham again until this incident in which police were called."

As of Wednesday, court documents show Boudreaux is facing four charges, including:



home invasion while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon

assault constituting domestic violence with a deadly weapon

child abuse

disregard for the safety of persons or property

In the report, Metro police state there is probable cause for Boudreaux to face a charge of involuntary manslaughter — but that's not among the charges she currently faces.

It is unclear yet what — if any — charges Officer Alexander Bookman could face. He is on administrative leave during the internal investigation.

In a statement Monday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said the investigation may take weeks to months.