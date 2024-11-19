New details on the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of Brandon Durham by a Metro police officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A family is demanding justice as Metro police investigate a shooting involving one of their own.

Last week, a Metro police officer shot and killed Brandon Durham inside his home. Durham was the one who called for help after his home was broken into.

On Monday, Channel 13 spoke with his family about the fatal encounter, and we have new details on the suspect who is now behind bars.

When I spoke with Durham's family, they were still trying to make sense of how this happened. They're hoping the responding police officer will be arrested on criminal charges.

“I’ve never been so upset, so sad, so frustrated, in my entire life. I feel everything all at the same time," said Rachael Gore, Durham's domestic partner.

In an emotional interview, Rachael shared a glimpse of what the past week has been like since the 43-year-old was shot and killed by a Metro police officer.

It was after midnight on Nov. 12 when Durham called 911 to report somebody had broken into his home. Moments later, Metro officer Alexander Bookman entered the house to find Durham struggling with an intruder.

That intruder would later be identified as 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux.

But not even two seconds after giving a command, the altercation came to an abrupt ending when Bookman shot Durham in the head, and then continued to shoot five more times after he had already fallen to the ground.

“The entire time he’s [Durham] unarmed, and he never represents a threat to the officer and certainly was not a threat to the person who was intruding into his home," said Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney for the estate of Brandon Durham.

“Before he was shot, he was saying, help me, just like that. That’s the worst thing. That’s the worst part of this besides the gunshot to his actual head," Gore said.

In a press conference last week, Metro shared that Boudreaux and Durham knew each other. And now, police documents obtained by Channel 13 paint a clearer picture of their relationship.

"We do believe there is some kind of domestic relationship of some sort, and that ultimately this was not a random act of violence," Asst. Sheriff Koren said at the press conference last week.

According to the arrest report, Boudreaux disclosed to detectives that she and Durham had an ongoing casual sexual relationship.

When the two decided to end things, she was allegedly scheduled to head back home on a flight, but instead ended up at Durham's home where she stated she "wanted him to live with the wreckage that I caused in his house."

Boudreaux told investigators that she had been feeling suicidal for several days and expressed a desire to be shot by police, but in a tragic turn, Durham was the one who lost his life. Now his family is calling for justice, and the arrest of the officer responsible.

“To know that an arrest warrant hasn’t been issued for a man who is on video. The evidence is available to the public. There’s more than enough probable cause so that Alexander Bookman can be indicted on the crime of homicide," Merritt said.

"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, he should be in jail for murder. He took a good guy, a really good guy," Gore said.

We have been told several times that this investigation could take weeks or even months. In the meantime, Bookman is on routine paid administrative leave.

As for Boudreaux, she is facing felony charges in a case separate from the ongoing investigation into Durham's death. She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday but refused transport.

A judge has rescheduled her hearing for Monday, Nov. 25.

