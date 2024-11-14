Man who called 911 for help shot and killed by Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is sharing more details of about a deadly shooting by one of its officers.

A press conference on Thursday gave us more insight into what happened early Tuesday morning at a residence near Sunset Park.

The man who police say made the call for help is the one who was shot and killed by Officer Alexander Bookman.

WATCH: Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren details the events of a fatal shooting on Tuesday. [This video contains body-worn camera footage that some viewers may find upsetting.]

Around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, police say 43-year-old Brandon Durham told 911 dispatchers that he was inside his home with his 15-year-old daughter and two people were trying to get inside.

He told dispatchers he was locking himself in a bathroom. But when police arrived, Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren says they heard screaming and found Durham struggling with the suspect, a 31-year-old woman Alejandra Boudreaux.

Officer Bookman ordered them to drop the knife before shooting and killing Durham.

Boudreaux was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including one count of home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police also say Boudreaux and Durham knew each other.

In a previous statement, LVMPD said Officer Bookman is 26 years old and has been employed by the department since 2021.

There are a lot of unanswered questions in this investigation, which Metro officials say is still in the early stages.

"An examination of this incident is being conducted by the LVMPD Critical Incident Review Team," officials stated. "This review focuses on policy, tactics, and training as it related to this use of force."

This shooting is the 13th involving LVMPD officers so far this year and the department's 8th fatal officer-involved shooting.