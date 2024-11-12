Police: Argument near Sunset Park leads to one dead in officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after an overnight argument led to an officer-involved shooting near Sunset Park.

Around 12:40 a.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 6900 block of Wine River Drive.

When they arrived, officers heard screaming coming from inside a home and kicked in the door to get in.

Inside, officers found two people arguing, one armed with a knife.

Officers told that person to drop the knight, and at the same time, one officers fired their weapon, hitting someone, LVMPD said.

Officers took the other person into custody and gave medical attention to the person shot. That person was later taken to UMC, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the 13th officer-involved shooting of 2024. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.

WATCH the briefing at the scene from LVMPD Capt. Kurt McKenzie:

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

