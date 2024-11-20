Court documents reveal home invasion suspect's extensive criminal past

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When Channel 13 first investigated 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux, virtually nothing about her was found — no address, phone number or social media.

We discovered it may be because she changed her name 10 years ago in Broward County, Florida.

Court records show she changed her name from Robert Boudreaux-Williams to Alejandra Boudreaux.

Boudreaux is the suspect who police said invaded the house of 43-year-old Brandon Durham near Sunset Park last week.



Durham called the police for help. When Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Alexander Bookman entered Durham's home, he found Durham and Boudreaux struggling over a knife. Bookman shot and killed Durham.

You can watch the body camera footage here:

[Disclaimer: This footage shared by Metro police may be disturbing to some viewers.]

ARREST REPORT

A Metro arrest report reveals Boudreaux wanted police to shoot her. She stated to police: "I wanted the cops to shoot me dead."

Channel 13 obtained several arrest reports from Florida and Washington, which reveal Boudreaux's extensive criminal history.

Starting in 2017, Boudreaux was arrested for battery and trespassing charges in Florida and was put on probation.

She was arrested again in 2019 for violation of probation.

In Seattle, Washington, this past April, Port of Seattle police said Boudreaux was sleeping at the Seattle airport. When approached by an officer to leave, she allegedly kicked an officer in the leg.

Then, in August, Boudreaux was arrested again in Seattle, this time at a bar. Police said she was asked for identification, but she tried to hit a bartender and a customer with a bottle of alcohol.

Boudreaux was released on her own recognizance with the agreement she would return to court, but she failed to appear.

An active warrant for her arrest in Washington was issued in September.

Boudreaux resurfaced in Las Vegas last week at Durham's home.

Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with the family of Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed by a Metro police officer last week:

THE CHARGES

Court documents show Boudreaux is facing four felony charges, including:



Home invasion while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon

Assault constituting domestic violence with a deadly weapon

Child abuse

Disregard for the safety of personal property

In the report, police state there is probable cause to charge Boudreaux with involuntary manslaughter, but that wasn't one of the charges filed against her this week.

She was supposed to have her initial court appearance on Monday, Nov. 18 but she refused to be transported from jail. The judge in her case ordered that she be brought to court on Monday, Nov. 25 by any means necessary.