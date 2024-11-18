Family calls for accountability in police shooting of 43-year-old Brandon Durham

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calls for accountability in the killing of Brandon Durham filled the halls of the Regional Justice Center on Monday morning.

Durham, 43, was shot and killed by a Las Vegas police officer in his home near Sunset Park on Tuesday, Nov. 12. According to information from police, Durham had called 911 for help after he said two people were outside shooting at his house.

Friends of Durham who spoke with Channel 13 anchor Abel Garcia on Friday remembered him as a "hometown boy," a passionate sports fan and a devoted father to his 15-year-old daughter.

WATCH: Close friends of Brandon Durham share more about how they'll remember him

'He was a beautiful soul': Close friends speak out about deadly officer-involved shooting

National civil rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Cannon Lambert are working with Durham's family. At a press conference on Monday, they publicly called for the arrest of 26-year-old Alexander Bookman, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who shot Durham.

Merritt and Lambert say they are "actively investigating potential constitutional violations in the shooting," according to a press release sent to Channel 13.

WATCH: Civil rights attorneys join Durham family and friends in calls for accountability over fatal police shooting

Family, attorneys call for accountability in police shooting of Brandon Durham

Body-worn camera footage from the incident shows Bookman encounter Durham struggling with a 31-year-old woman identified as Alejandra Boudreaux.

Boudreaux was arrested on several charges including home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon. She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning but refused to be transported from jail.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department have said this incident is under review by the department's Critical Incident Review Team, and the investigation is still in its early stages.