Listen to the 911 call made hours before fatal shooting of Brandon Durham by Metro officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, Channel 13 is listening to the first 911 call made by Brandon Durham more than 24 hours before he was shot and killed by Metro Officer Alexander Bookman on Nov. 12.

In the first call, on Nov. 10, Durham reported a person trespassing on his property.

While the name of the person trespassing was censored from the calls, District Attorney Steve Wolfson has previously confirmed that Alejandra Boudreaux and Brandon Durham did have a previous incident that Officer Bookman responded to.

Listen to the 911 call

[911 Call] Partial call between LVMPD and Brandon Durham hours before fatal shooting

We are working to confirm that this was the call that DA Wolfson was referencing.

The suspect involved, Alejandra Boudreaux, is facing multiple serious charges.

Her next court appearance is set for Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Officer Bookman's actions is still underway, and DA Wolfson says it could take several months to complete.