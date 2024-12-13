Suspect in home invasion that led to fatal shooting now faces 4 charges, including arson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The person at the center of the fatal police shooting of local realtor Brandon Durham now faces formal charges.

Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, was formally indicted on Friday, Dec. 13 on four charges, including:



invasion of the home with a deadly weapon

assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence

child abuse, neglect, or endangerment

fourth-degree arson.

According to the indictment obtained by Channel 13, the arson charge stems from allegations that Boudreaux turned on the burners of Durham's stove after breaking into his home near Sunset Park.



Durham, 43, had called 911 for help in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, telling police Boudreaux had broken into his home and was threatening him with a knife.

Officers who responded to Durham's call found him and Boudreaux struggling over a knife. Seconds after commanding the knife be dropped, Officer Alexander Bookman shot Durham in the head, killing him.

The incident has raised questions in the community about police use of force.

More questions about the incident stem from further evidence that Bookman had interacted with both Durham and Boudreaux the day before when Durham asked that Boudreaux be trespassed from his property.

In arrest reports and other documents we've reviewed from this case, Boudreaux told police she and Durham were in a brief, casual sexual relationship but broke it off because she grew jealous of Durham's multiple sexual partners.

She told investigators she returned to Durham's house because she wanted to be killed by police, documents state.

"I wanted the cops to shoot me dead," Boudreaux reportedly told detectives. "And I wanted him to live with the wreckage that I caused in his house."

New body-worn camera footage released just this week revealed more about the interaction Bookman had with both people leading up to the fatal shooting.

The charges filed on Friday mark the latest development in the case we've been following closely. Boudreaux is next scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.