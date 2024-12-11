Video sheds new light on police interaction with Brandon Durham before fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Videos just released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shed new light on what happened hours before an officer fatally shot a local realtor inside his home.

Brandon Durham, 43, was killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 12 after summoning police to his home near Sunset Park during a break-in.

But in the weeks since the shooting, we've learned the officer who shot Durham had previously interacted with both Durham and the person who would be accused of breaking into his house just over 24 hours later.

The body-worn camera footage released by Las Vegas police on Tuesday afternoon also sheds new light on the mindset of the suspect, 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux, hours before she would tell police she broke into Durham's house because she wanted an officer to shoot her there.

Durham had called police on the evening of Nov. 11 and asked to have Boudreaux trespassed from his home.

According to the videos reviewed by Channel 13, Bookman and another officer were at Durham's house for approximately 45 minutes while they waited for Boudreaux to gather her things and leave the property.

When officers arrived, Durham told them he'd let Boudreaux stay at his house after she was kicked out of another place, but now he wanted her to leave and she was refusing.

KTNV Screengrabs from body-worn camera footage show police interacting with Brandon Durham and Alejandra Boudreaux the day before Durham was killed.

"And they said today they were going to leave and then today they're like, I'm not leaving. Make me leave," Durham told one officer. "I'm like, I'm not getting into a fight like that."

In interviews with police after Durham was killed, Boudreaux said she and Durham had known each other for about a month, and they'd had a casual sexual relationship. The two broke it off, she said, because Boudreaux was jealous — something she expressed to Officer Bookman while being kicked out of Durham's house the night before he was killed.

"I'm not going to be messy, but I'm going to be messy," she told Bookman. "I'm bitter and I'm jealous as f— right now..."

Boudreaux would later tell investigators she came back to Durham's home with a desire to be shot by police because she "wanted him to live with the wreckage that I caused in his house."

Instead, Bookman shot Durham while he and Boudreaux struggled over a kitchen knife.

The body-worn camera footage from the shooting shows Bookman fired the first shot at Durham's head seconds after issuing a command to drop the knife. He shot the 43-year-old five more times after he fell to the ground.

Boudreaux is facing multiple charges, including home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse. As of this writing, she is held in jail on a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court next on Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Bookman is on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation of the shooting.