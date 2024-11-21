911 calls reveal home invasion suspect description was given to dispatchers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 obtained 911 calls, which revealed more information about what led to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer Alexander Bookman shooting and killing Brandon Durham, who called for help during a home invasion.

The two 911 calls are made by Durham and his neighbor.

Durham tells a 911 dispatcher within 30 seconds of his call, "Someone's going to kill me."

He tells the dispatcher someone is throwing rocks and shooting at his house.

Durham believes there are two people, but Metro Police said only one suspect, 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux, was identified.

Dispatcher: We have officers on the way. Just keep me on the line, okay?

Durham: I don't think I'll be alive by then.

Durham tells the dispatcher the suspect is tall, big and wearing a red hoodie.

About eight minutes into his call, you can hear screaming and then gunshots, which follow.

It is revealed Durham was still on the line with the dispatcher as Officer Bookman shot him.

The second 911 call is from Durham's neighbor, who notices the scene from inside her home.

"Someone's attacking his home with bricks," she tells the dispatcher.

She tells the dispatcher that the suspect has completely broken a couple of windows and describes the person as heavyweight, around 5'10", wearing a black sweatshirt and red beanie.

Whether the description of the home invasion suspect was relayed to Officer Bookman is unclear.

This week, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said it could take months to complete an investigation.

Wolfson stated that Metro is conducting two separate investigations to determine whether any policies were being violated and whether any charges against officers would be filed.

Currently, Boudreaux is facing several felony charges, including home invasion and assault.

Her next court date is November 25.