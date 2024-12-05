New bodycam video shows events leading up to fatal shooting of Brandon Durham by Metro officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For weeks, we have had access to the footage showing the moment Brandon Durham was shot and killed by a Metro police officer.

But on Wednesday, seven newly released bodycam videos from Metro are raising questions about what really happened that night and why the responding officer, 26-year-old Alexander Bookman, was so quick to shoot.

As we have reported, Brandon Durham called Metro police on the night of Nov. 12 to report that somebody had broken into his home.

When police entered his house, they found Durham struggling with another person later identified as 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux.

Bodycam footage shows the officer ordering them to drop a knife, but one second later, Bookman fired one shot, followed by five more after Durham had already stumbled and fallen to the ground.

Police records obtained by Channel 13 show that Durham and Boudreaux knew each other and had some sort of relationship.

In fact, officers were called to the house the day before the fatal shooting to remove Boudreaux from Durham's property.

24 hours later, what started as a routine police response, ended in a confrontation that has been described by some as excessive use of force — and this new footage sheds more light on the timeline of events.

In the weeks following Durham's death, family and friends have been speaking out about what happened, even holding protests and calling for more transparency in the case.

Metro says they have been transparent in this case and in every case they handle.

Disclaimer: This video from LVMPD is graphic and shows and an active-duty response, including a fatal shooting. The content may not be suitable for some viewers. Discretion is advised.