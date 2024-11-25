Bail set at $1M for suspect in home invasion that led to fatal shooting of Brandon Durham

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect at the center of a fatal shooting by Las Vegas police appeared in court Monday morning.

Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, had her initial appearance on charges involving home invasion and assault.

Her bail was set at $1 million by Judge Amy Wilson.

Boudreaux was arrested in connection with a home invasion that led to the death of 43-year-old Brandon Durham.

Durham was shot and killed on Tuesday, Nov. 12 after he called police to report a home invasion at his house near Sunset Park.

Body-worn camera footage from the event shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Alexander Bookman enter Durham's home and find him and Boudreaux struggling over a knife.

Bookman orders them to drop the knife before shooting Durham, who died from his wounds.

WATCH: Body camera footage released by LVMPD shows the moments leading up to the shooting

Officer involved shooting

A Metro arrest report reveals Boudreaux wanted police to shoot her. She stated to police: "I wanted the cops to shoot me dead."

Channel 13 obtained several arrest reports from Florida and Washington, which reveal Boudreaux's extensive criminal history, a factor the prosecution cited when requesting the $1 million bond.

Boudreaux's next court appearance is set for Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m.