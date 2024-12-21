Interview with home invasion suspect paints chain of events before fatal police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're listening to a newly obtained nearly hour-long interview Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detective Andrew Ubbens conducted with Alejandra Boudreaux, hours after a police shooting that left Brandon Durham dead.

Durham is the homeowner who called the police for help during a home invasion. Police said the suspect is Boudreaux.

Metro Officer Alexander Bookman entered Durham's house and saw the pair struggling over a knife. He ended up shooting and killing Durham.

Boudreaux was indicted by a Clark County grand jury last week. We're now seeing new photos of Durham's house following the break-in and a new bodycam video.

ktnv

In the audio interview conducted with Boudreaux, she tells the story of how she met Durham and the events leading up to the shooting.

"It wasn't supposed to be like this," Boudreaux is heard saying.

Boudreaux said she met Durham online about a month prior to the shooting.

"I met him as soon as I got to Vegas," she said.

According to Boudreaux, the two had an intimate relationship, but she said she had access to all his business account passwords, including Outlook, Gmail and Capital One.

She claims Durham was being intimate with other people, which frustrated her.

"It's a new person every single day," said Boudreaux. "I told him, this is not how you [expletive] do it."

Boudreaux tells the detective she planned to leave Las Vegas and go back to her hometown in Florida. But claims Durham canceled her flight.

"I made up in my mind that I was going to, I was, like I was going to die," said Boudreaux.

She tells the detective she devised a plan to get officers to come to Durham's house to shoot her.

"I use a rock. I broke the windows," said Boudreaux. "That was his propane tank of the side of the house. Picked that up, put in on the car. Smashed it."

ktnv

Right before Officer Bookman fires five rounds, Boudreaux recalls what she thought would be her last words.

"My hands are up, knife is up," said Boudreaux. "I close my eyes, say a prayer. I tell him I love him."

ktnv

New bodycam video from another responding officer that day shows the moment he enters a room to find Durham's daughter. She appears frantic as she puts their dog in her closet.

The officer also approaches three active gas burners and switches them off.

ktnv

Boudreaux is set to be in court next on January 10 for a competency hearing.