Suspect indicted by grand jury for involvement in home invasion that led to fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about the suspect involved in a home invasion that led to a deadly shooting involving Las Vegas police last month.
Alejandra Boudreaux has been indicted by a Clark County grand jury, and we've learned three witnesses testified.
Court documents reveal police arrived to a chaotic scene with two kitchen knives on the bathroom floor and three burners on a gas stove turned on.
According to Metro, Officer Alexander Bookman shot and killed the homeowner, Brandon Durham. Grand jury testimony shows Bookman fired five rounds.
Boudreaux is set to enter a plea in court tomorrow morning.
