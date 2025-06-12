Suspect in deadly Aliante Casino shooting, valley crime spree could face the death penalty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in a deadly valley crime spree that spanned multiple jurisdictions could face the death penalty.

We've learned that a death review committee will determine if Aerion Warmsley could face capital punishment.

Warmsley faces six federal charges and nearly 30 state and local charges related to a series of incidents in March.

Police say the violent rampage began with the shooting death of 23-year-old Na'Onche Obsborne at the Aliante Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say he then fled and committed multiple carjackings and caused several crashes, leaving at least two more people injured.

After multiple pursuits, officers finally arrested Warmsley near Boulder Highway and Sahara later that day.

He's scheduled to return to federal court next month.