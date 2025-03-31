Arrest report reveals more about fatal shooting in Aliante casino that led to police chase, carjackings

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 on Monday includes additional details about a fatal shooting at Aliante hotel and casino last week.

Na'Onche Osborne, 23, has been identified as the man killed on the casino floor at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. He is the son of former state Sen. Pat Spearman.

The shooting led to a chaotic chain of events throughout the Las Vegas Valley that included multiple car crashes and carjackings and left at least two more people injured, police have said.

Aerion Warmsley, 19, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and carjackings that followed. Warmsley declined to be interviewed by detectives without a lawyer present, investigators noted in their arrest report.

The report includes additional details about how the shooting played out.

According to police, Warmsley and another man were contacted by security in the Aliante parking garage at approximately 1:46 a.m. for loitering, and the two men then entered the casino.

Police noted Warmsley was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with the word "Carrots" in white letters on the right leg, and white shoes. The man seen entering the casino with Warmsley was described as "a lightly complected adult male, possibly black, Hispanic, or mixed race, with long curly hair." Police said he was wearing a black T-shirt with a multi-colored, diamond-shaped Nike logo on the front, dark colored pants, and red/white Nike shoes.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that shows both men talking to Obsorne outside the casino's bingo hall at approximately 4:30 a.m., police said.

"Initially, the conversation appeared cordial," investigators wrote. "During the conversation, the male subject (since identified as Osborne) removed a black handgun from his waistline."

According to police, Warmsley swung the gun at Osborne's head but missed. Osborne tried to run, and there was a struggle over the handgun before Osborne was shot multiple times.

After the shooting, police said the gunman searched Osborne's pants pockets and stole an unknown item from him.

"It should be noted that the victim never moved after he was shot and fell to the ground," investigators stated.

Warmsley and the other man (who has not been publicly identified by police) fled the casino property together in a stolen Mercedes sedan, police said.

Approximately an hour later, that sedan was involved in a crash in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction. According to police, Warmsley ran from the crash, carjacked a driver at gunpoint and stole a Mercedes SUV.

The other man "fled the scene after the initial automobile accident and did not get into the vehicle with the armed suspect," police stated, adding that he "fled to an unknown location."

North Las Vegas Police say Warmsley is expected to face additional charges in LVMPD's jurisdiction for the police chase and crime spree that followed. After his arrest, he was taken to University Medical Center for treatment and later booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

In a statement shared with Channel 13 on Saturday, Officer Roberto Vaquera said there are "no outstanding subjects" in this case. Channel 13 attempted to reach Vaquera to clarify whether the man who was with Warmsley during the shooting would face charges. As of this report, we have not heard back.

Police have also revealed Warmsley was the subject of a domestic violence call the morning before the shooting. Vaquera says police were called after Warmsley sent a woman "a threatening text message asking if she wanted to die." When officers tried to get in touch with Warmsley, Vaquera says he drove off in a Mercedes sedan before police could talk to him.

Warmsley is scheduled to appear in court for his initial arraignment on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.