'Stunned, startled, scared': Locals speak on violent crime spree erupting from Aliante Casino

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in at Aliante Casino that they said has left one person dead.

Officers now tell us this incident is connected to additional crime scenes throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including a carjacking near Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard and a police chase that ended on Boulder Highway at Sahara Avenue.

WATCH | Locals spoke with Joe Moeller on their reactions to the violent crime spree

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are processing the scene, and the investigation is in its early stages.

WATCH | Here is the scene inside the casino in the early hours of the investigation.

We will bring you further updates as details are released.