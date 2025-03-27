Watch Now
Police: Suspect arrested after car chase ends near Boulder Highway, Sahara

Officers tell us this incident is connected to additional crime scenes throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
[RAW VIDEO] Traffic camera footage shows the area where Las Vegas police say their pursuit of a stolen car ended near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase that ended near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue on Thursday morning, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers now tell us this incident is connected to additional crime scenes throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including a carjacking near Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard and a fatal shooting at the Aliante resort-casino.

Police are describing this as a "dynamic incident" and asking members of the public to avoid the area.

WATCH: Traffic camera footage shows the scene near Boulder Highway and Sahara where police say the car chase ended:

Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas

The pursuit started when patrol officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street around 7:44 a.m., according to LVMPD.

The driver did not pull over, and officers pursued the car approximately 5 miles to the area where the arrest was made.

Officers tell us they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Aliante shooting, Spring Valley carjacking and car chase all connected, authorities say

Aliante shooting, Spring Valley carjacking, car chase all connected, says LVMPD

