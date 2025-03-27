Police: Homicide suspect's crime spree through Las Vegas Valley included carjackings, crash into bus stop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a crime spree throughout the Las Vegas Valley that began with a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas.

The arrest was made in the area of Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue after officers pursued multiple stolen cars through the east valley, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters Thursday morning.

Channel 13 first confirmed reports of a fatal shooting at the Aliante Casino Hotel Spa just after 6:30 a.m., in the jurisdiction of the North Las Vegas Police Department.

WATCH| This video shows the scene inside the casino in the early hours of the investigation.

Shooting leaves one dead at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas

Walsh says LVMPD got involved in the investigation when the car police were looking for in connection with that shooting crashed near Spring Mountain Road and Interstate 15.

WATCH |Undersheriff Andy Walsh explains the timeline of events.

Police share new details after confirming crime scenes across Las Vegas Valley are connected

A short time later, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint near Spring Mountain and Valley View Boulevard.

At the scene, Channel 13 reporter Isabella Martin spoke to the victim, who described what happened:

Exclusive interview: Victim recounts early morning carjacking

Walsh says Metro police used license plate reader technology to trace the woman's stolen truck, which was being driven in and around the Downtown Area Command.

Officers went to the area where the vehicle was spotted and attempted to stop it. While being pursued, the suspect would carjack at least two more vehicles and injure multiple bystanders, according to Walsh.

Walsh says investigators are still "trying to connect the dots on how many victims we have and how many car accidents actually occurred while the suspect was evading arrest."

While the suspect fled down Boulder Highway, Walsh says he carjacked another person in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant.

The suspect fled police again, heading southbound on Boulder Highway at high speed. Walsh says officers used air support to keep tabs on the stolen car.

"At one point, we believe speeds were in excess of 100 miles per hour," he said.

The suspect then crashed into a bus stop near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue, injuring at least two people. One of the victims was in critical condition, Walsh said.

After that crash, police say the suspect carjacked another driver. This time, Walsh says the suspect jumped into the back seat of the car, and that car fled from Boulder Highway and Tropicana.

The pursuit ended in the area of Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue after Walsh says police used a PIT maneuver and rammed the car. The suspect was then arrested. As of this report, he has not been publicly identified.

WATCH: Traffic camera footage shows the scene near Boulder Highway and Sahara where police say the car chase ended:

Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas

Walsh stressed that the investigation is in its early stages, and officers are still collecting information to determine whether additional incidents are connected — and how many victims there are.

Drivers can expect roads to be shut down for several hours in the areas where police are investigating.

This is a developing story. We'll provide additional details as we get them.