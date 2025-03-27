NLVPD investigating deadly shooting at Aliante Casino

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Las Vegas that has left one person dead.

Details are limited, but authorities have confirmed it happened in the early morning at Aliante Casino.

At least one person is dead, according to authorities.

WATCH| Here is the scene inside the casino in the early hours of the investigation.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently processing the scene, and the investigation is in its early stages.

We will bring you further updates as details are released.