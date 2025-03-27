Aliante shooting, Spring Valley carjacking and car chase all connected, authorities say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have confirmed to Channel 13 that a pursuit that ended on Boulder Highway is connected to a Spring Valley carjacking that began as a shooting in North Las Vegas.
WATCH |Undersheriff Andy Walsh explains the timeline of events.
Early Thursday morning, officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department responded to Aliante Casino to the report of a shooting. At least one person was confirmed dead.
WATCH| Here is the scene inside the casino in the early hours of the investigation.
Later in the morning, Las Vegas Metro police responded to Spring Mountain and Valley View to a car crash.
At the scene, Isabella Martin spoke to a woman who said the person from the wrecked car put a gun to her head and stole her car from a nearby repair shop.
Later, authorities confirmed they had arrested a suspect in a police chase that ended at Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue.
WATCH: Traffic camera footage shows the scene near Boulder Highway and Sahara where police say the car chase ended:
Authorities have confirmed that these events are related.
This is a developing report.