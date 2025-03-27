Aliante shooting, Spring Valley carjacking and car chase all connected, authorities say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have confirmed to Channel 13 that a pursuit that ended on Boulder Highway is connected to a Spring Valley carjacking that began as a shooting in North Las Vegas.

WATCH |Undersheriff Andy Walsh explains the timeline of events.

Police share new details after confirming crime scenes across Las Vegas Valley are connected

Early Thursday morning, officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department responded to Aliante Casino to the report of a shooting. At least one person was confirmed dead.

WATCH| Here is the scene inside the casino in the early hours of the investigation.

Shooting leaves one dead at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas

Later in the morning, Las Vegas Metro police responded to Spring Mountain and Valley View to a car crash.

At the scene, Isabella Martin spoke to a woman who said the person from the wrecked car put a gun to her head and stole her car from a nearby repair shop.

Exclusive interview: Victim recounts early morning carjacking

Later, authorities confirmed they had arrested a suspect in a police chase that ended at Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue.

WATCH: Traffic camera footage shows the scene near Boulder Highway and Sahara where police say the car chase ended:

Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas

Authorities have confirmed that these events are related.

This is a developing report.

