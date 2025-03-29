Man killed at Aliante hotel-casino identified as former state senator's son

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man killed in a shooting at the Aliante hotel-casino that kicked off a chaotic police chase through the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Na'Onche Osborne of North Las Vegas. Medical examiners determined Osborne died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He is the son of former state Sen. Pat Spearman of North Las Vegas. In 2022, Channel 13 confirmed reports of a shooting at Spearman's home.

AT THE SCENE | Video shared with Channel 13 shows the crime scene inside Aliante Casino Hotel Spa

Shooting leaves one dead at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas

The man arrested as a suspect in the homicide and multiple carjackings that followed on Thursday has been identified as 19-year-old Aerion Warmsley.

Police say Warmsley got into a crash near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road a short time after the shooting at Aliante. According to information from police, he would go on to carjack at least three people while being pursued by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in a chase that ended near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue.

During the chase, police say Warmsley crashed a stolen car into a bus stop near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue, injuring at least two people.

On Friday, family members identified one of the victims as Catrion Clark, a mother of four who was waiting for the bus after taking her kids to school. Clark's family told Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller she was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

WATCH | Joe Moeller learns more about the chaotic chain of events that caused havoc through much of the valley on Thursday:

Woman injured by suspect fleeing police still in critical condition, family members say

Court records showed Warmsley was scheduled in court on Saturday morning, but a Channel 13 photojournalist arrived for the hearing to find the courthouse closed. We'll report back when we have more information about his arraignment.