Video shows moment Las Vegas police arrest carjacking, homicide suspect after car chase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase that ended near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue on Thursday morning, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

WATCH: Local catches video of suspect's arrest:

Las Vegas local catches video of carjacking suspect's arrest

Officers now tell us this incident is connected to additional crime scenes throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including a carjacking near Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard and a fatal shooting at the Aliante resort-casino.

Police are describing this as a "dynamic incident" and asked members of the public to avoid the area as events unfolded.

WATCH: Traffic camera footage shows the scene near Boulder Highway and Sahara where police say the car chase ended:

Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas

The pursuit started when patrol officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street around 7:44 a.m., according to LVMPD.

The driver did not pull over, and officers pursued the car approximately five miles to the area where the arrest was made.

Officers later provided updates on the timeline of events up to the suspect's arrest.

WATCH: Undersheriff Andy Walsh explains the timeline of events:

Police share new details after confirming crime scenes across Las Vegas Valley are connected