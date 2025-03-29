LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new information about the suspect connected to a string of crimes across the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, including a deadly shooting at the Aliante hotel-casino.

While being pursued by police, the suspect hit people waiting at a bus stop near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue. I talked to the family of one of those victims, who remains in critical condition.

WATCH | Find out the latest developments after a chaotic chain of events that left multiple people injured:

Woman injured by suspect fleeing police still in critical condition, family members say

On Friday, police identified the suspect in this crime spree as 19-year-old Aerion Warmsley.

Police tell us their pursuit of Warmsley started in the early morning when shots rang out at the Aliante Casino Resort Spa, and one person was killed. A short time later, police say the suspect got into a car crash — kicking off a chain of events that led to several crashes, carjackings and a pursuit across the valley.



We talked with Anna Justice, who says she was carjacked at gunpoint.

"Someone ran up on me with a gun pointed at the window," Justice said. "He drove off with my truck."

WATCH | I talked to locals impacted by the string of crimes throughout the valley on Thursday

'Stunned, startled, scared': Locals react to violent crime spree starting at Aliante Casino

During the chase, police say Warmsley crashed into a bus stop and injured two people — one of them critically.

I talked to the family of Catrion Clark. They tell me she was the woman hit at the bus stop, and they shared this photo with me.

They tell me Clark, a mother of four children, was on her way home after taking her kids to school. Clark's family said she was on life support early Friday but has since opened her eyes and remains in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting at Aliante casino. As for the victim involved in the shooting, a Clark County representative told me Friday afternoon they do not have the identity just yet.

This video shows police arresting the suspect near Boulder Highway and Sahara:

Video shows arrest of suspect in homicide, multiple carjackings

I also went by the bus stop on Friday and saw spray-painted markings still on the pavement where police investigated the crash.

There, I met Ted Encarnacion, who tells me he uses this bus stop weekly.

"This is uncalled for," Encarnacion said. "My prayers go out to the victims impacted by this."

Warmsley is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday at 8 a.m.