Police: Dispute over marijuana caused shooting involving Nevada senator Pat Spearman's son

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police believe a dispute over marijuana is what led to the shooting involving state senator Pat Spearman's son last week. That's according to a metro arrest report.

The document states the victim who Spearman says is her nephew, confronted Naonche Osborne for blowing marijuana smoke into his young child's face leading to a fight.

According to authorities, that's when Osborne pulled out a gun, shooting the victim in the hip. He was taken to the hospital.

Police also say they found evidence that Osborne had previously fired a weapon inside the home which went unreported. He faces several charges and is due back in court tomorrow.