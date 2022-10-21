Watch Now
Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman to address son's arrest for shooting at her home

Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman, a Democrat representing District 1, was elected in November of 2012. In 2022, she is seeking a new position as the Mayor of North Las Vegas.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 15:56:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State Senator Pat Spearman is expected to hold a press conference on Friday to address a recent shooting at her home.

Spearman's son was arrested in connection with the incident, she noted in a media release.

The Democratic state senator will speak at 3 p.m. at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. A KTNV crew will attend the briefing.

Spearman, who represents District 1, was elected in 2012 and is currently running for Mayor of North Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

