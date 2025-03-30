Police: Suspect sent threatening text message the day before casino shooting, violent crime spree

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators revealed the suspect in a fatal shooting and crime spree that spanned much of the valley on Thursday had been the subject of a 911 call the previous day.

The suspect in the fatal shooting and string of violent crimes that followed has been identified as 19-year-old Aerion Warmsley.

According to North Las Vegas police, they attempted to contact Warmsley on March 26 while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Warmsley "sent the victim a threatening text message asking her if she wanted to die," Officer Roberto Vaquera said.

Officers arrived and attempted to speak to Warmsley, but Vaquera said he "fled the scene in a Mercedes sedan with unique markings before officers could make contact with him."

The next morning at approximately 4:30 a.m., police say Warmsley was involved in a fatal shooting at the Aliante hotel-casino.

After the shooting, police said the suspected gunman and another man, "both described as Black males wearing dark clothing," fled the area in a Mercedes sedan with "unique markings" and stolen license plates.

That sedan was involved in a crash a short time later near Spring Mountain Road and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

After the crash, Vaquera says, "two men fled the scene on foot, and the suspect approached a nearby woman and stole her gray Mercedes SUV at gunpoint."

"Both men drove away in the stolen vehicle, but the other man exited the SUV prior to police pursuit," Vaquera said.

As Channel 13 has reported, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police located the stolen vehicle and began a pursuit. During the chase, police said Warmsley would go on to carjack at least two more people and crash one stolen car into a bus stop, injuring two people. He was ultimately stopped by Las Vegas police and taken into custody.

Warmsley was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon. Vaquera adds that the 19-year-old is expected to face additional charges in the Las Vegas police department's jurisdiction.

According to Vaquera, "There are no outstanding subjects in this case."

The victim of the shooting at the Aliante hotel-casino has since been identified as 23-year-old Na'Onche Osborne, the son of former state senator and North Las Vegas mayoral candidate Pat Spearman.

In a statement shared with Channel 13, a spokesperson for Spearman's family wrote, "This is an unimaginable loss for the Senator and their family, and they are heartbroken."

