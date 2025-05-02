Federal charges brought against suspect in deadly Aliante Casino shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A federal grand jury has indicted 19-year-old Aerion Warmsley, the suspect arrested for a homicide in North Las Vegas and crime spree throughout the valley.
He is now facing six counts in U.S. District Court relating to carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and carjacking.
This is in addition to the 28 charges he's facing in Las Vegas Justice Court.
READ MORE| Suspect in fatal shooting, police chase and carjackings hit with 27 more charges
Warmsley's arraignment is schedule for May 13.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas
Woman 'violently ejected' from Trump Hotel Las Vegas, wrongful death suit says
Domestic dispute turns deadly after son stabs father, police say
LVMPD investigating 'suspicious' death in vacant lot near north end of the Strip
Police searching for bus assault suspect
LVMPD investigating reports of Teslas being set on fire
LVMPD says teen 'takeover' of Meadows Mall is under control
One person dead after overnight barricade in southwest Las Vegas
Police responding to barricade situation in southwest valley
FULL PRESSER: LVMPD investigating shooting death in central valley