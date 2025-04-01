Suspect in fatal shooting, police chase and carjackings hit with 27 more charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man arrested for a homicide in North Las Vegas and an ensuing crime spree through Las Vegas now faces 27 additional charges.

Previously, the North Las Vegas Police Department said 19-year-old Aerion Warmsley was expected to face additional charges in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction. This is in connection with the police chase, multiple car crashes and carjackings on Thursday, March 27.

Warmsley was arrested after a lengthy police chase in which officers said he drove in excess of 105 miles per hour on Boulder Highway. He's also accused of injuring at least two people while crashing into a bus stop and carjacking several others at gunpoint.

He was initially booked into the North Las Vegas Detention Center for murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday afternoon, 27 additional charges were filed, including:

First-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon

Second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon

Four counts of battery to commit mayhem/robbery/grand larceny

Seven counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft

Four counts of burglary while in possession of a gun

Five counts of robbery with a deadly weapon

Reckless driving

Failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury

Child abuse or neglect

Coercion constituting domestic violence with use of a deadly weapon

Domestic battery

Channel 13 was in court Tuesday morning when Warmsley reported for a preliminary hearing alongside his attorney from the Public Defenders' Office. A judge set his next hearing date for 10 a.m. on May 5.



